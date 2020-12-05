TIME magazine's latest cover displays 2020 as 'worst year ever'

TIME's new cover: 2020 tested us beyond measure. Where we go after this awful year https://t.co/5raFYUSgeZ pic.twitter.com/im3NWiBqJC — TIME (@TIME) December 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- TIME Magazine's upcoming issue has a cover we can easily relate to.The cover shows 2020 with a red "X" through it and the words "the worst year ever on it."The red "X" is symbolic because Time has used it on just four other occasions.Adolph Hitler's death was the first.The second was for Saddam Hussein in 2003 at the start of the Iraq war.The third in 2006 when the U.S. killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, Abu Mousab al-Zarqawi.The killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 was the last time the red "X" was used.