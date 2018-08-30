TIMELINE: Canadian mom, daughter reported missing on San Mateo Coast

We are actively following up on leads for #AudreyandEmily. The Missing campers from Canada. So far, there has been no solid information that would lead us to them yet. Please continue to keep an eye out for them & the ‘18 gray Ford Focus 8DIN900. Thank you for everyone’s help!🙏 pic.twitter.com/dYMmAPHITM — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 30, 2018

Investigators say 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter Emily arrived in the Bay Area from Canada last Thursday."They seemed to have plans to go camping along the coastline," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade, Public Information Officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.They stayed at the Vagabond Hotel in Burlingame Thursday night. Hotel staff tells ABC7 News they checked in at 8 p.m. and checked out at 8 a.m. Friday.They had a reservation to stay at the Pigeon Point Hostel Saturday night but the general manager there tells ABC7 News they didn't show up.On Sunday the 26, investigators say Audrey texted her boyfriend in Canada."Nothing suspicious nothing alerting him that something's wrong," said Blankswade.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says he wasn't able to contact her after receiving the text.The following day, on Monday, the sheriff's office says Audrey's boyfriend reported her and her daughter missing."We're concerned and we definitely want to get a little more information and awareness out there to help people keep an eye out for them," said Blankswade.The Sheriff's Office says Audrey had a reservation on Tuesday the 28 at a campground in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Oregon border.U.S. Forest Service Rangers checked the area."Campers thought they might have seen them there, park rangers did a great job of getting their photos out assisting with that," said Blankswade.Those campers told Rangers Audrey may have talked about staying at free campsites along the coast."Maybe they found a really great camp site that is beautiful and they're just hunkering down in a place where there is no cell service," said Blankswade.Their rental vehicle, a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with California license plate 8DIN900, hasn't been spotted."We don't have any solid leads and we don't have the budget at this point in time to just search the entire California coastline or the time to do that," said Blankswade.In the meantime, investigators are hopeful the mother and daughter will show up at the airport Friday.