Bay Area tribute artist keeping Tina Turner's legacy alive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco native and Tina Turner tribute artist is keeping the music icon's memory alive.

Lea Sweet grew up at Hunters Point across from Candlestick Park. When Sweet was five years old, her mother took her to see Ike and Turner perform.

"I said to myself as a little girl, when I grow up, I want to be just like her," Sweet said.

Pursuing a musical career, Sweet was approached by a couple of tribute bands to perform Tina Turner songs.

"I didn't know if I put the wig on and the red lipstick, like I would look like Tina Turner," Sweet said.

And now Sweet has come full circle - for the past six years she's honored Turner by singing her hit songs and learned her intense moves. Sweet is part of a Motown Tribute show called the 3 Queens of Motown.

"That ability to sing and dance at the same time and for me doing Tina Turner, I kid you not, I lost 10 pounds trying to dance and sing like Tina Turner," Sweet said.

The tribute artist said Turner is an inspiration.

"Not only by her entertainment, but her whole story," Sweet said.

Sweet, is one of many performers reconnecting fans to the musical icon and keeping her memory alive.

"We're here for them, we're here for them to keep her legacy going," Sweet said.

Sweet will be performing at Yoshi's in Oakland next Tuesday as part of the 3 Queens of Motown tribute show.

Albert Jenkins, the owner of Needle to the Groove record store in San Jose said Turner overstepped adversity.

"Her voice as that entertainer, her voice stepping away from toxic marriages, stepping away from sort of the pain and turmoil, and being able to come into her own, that can't be understated," Jenkins said.

