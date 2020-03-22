Society

Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need

Do you fold or wad?

Have you already run out and found empty shelves at the store to replenish your supplies?

A new website might be able to help determine how many rolls of toilet paper is enough for you.

On howmuchtoiletpaper.com, users can enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to get through these uncertain times.

If you have 10 rolls, visit the bathroom 3 times a day, and you're the only person in your home, you have enough to last 53 days, according to the site.
The calculator has advanced options, which allow you to change the variables, including how many sheets per wipe.

According to the website, more than two million people have already entered their data. The average user has 500% more toilet paper than they actually need during a 14-day quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News