Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

Brady turns 43 in August, and his next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, and according to ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are his expected landing spot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
