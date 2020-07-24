Tom Hanks lands new gig as Oakland A's virtual hot dog seller

The Oscar-winning Oakland native is lending his voice to the Oakland A's as a virtual concessions vendor just in time for Opening Day Friday.
Even though baseball is back, the stands won't be filled with fans, of course, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the TV broadcast won't be silent; the team says it will "pipe in sounds of the Green and Gold loyal, including the sounds of the beloved drums, vuvuzelas, and "Let's Go Oakland chants."
RELATED: Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline High School
Listen closely and you'll also hear Hanks yelling amid the empty seats, "It's not a ballgame without a hot dog! Who wants a hot dog?" as hawks ballpark dogs, peanuts, sodas and programs.
Life is like a box of... popcorn. 🍿— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020
East Bay's own @tomhanks is reprising one of his first roles as a Coliseum vendor! See if you can hear him mixed in with the crowd noise during tonight's #OpeningDay broadcast.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/o84TzuTLiX
You might say Hanks is overqualified for the job. Not only does he have experience as a voice actor, he also sold concessions at the Oakland Coliseum back when he was a teen.
Despite his undeniable skill, something tells me sales will still be pretty poor. Those cardboard cutout fans aren't notorious for their big appetites.
Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.
MORE: Tom Hanks donates his blood plasma for COVID-19 vaccine research
The A's play the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m.