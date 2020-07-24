Sports

Tom Hanks lands new gig as Oakland A's virtual hot dog seller

By Alix Martichoux

A promotional image made by the Oakland Athletics, as actor Tom Hanks lends his voice as a virtual concessions vendor. (Courtesy Oakland A's)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The job market is tough these days, and Tom Hanks is returning to his old gig.

The Oscar-winning Oakland native is lending his voice to the Oakland A's as a virtual concessions vendor just in time for Opening Day Friday.

Even though baseball is back, the stands won't be filled with fans, of course, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the TV broadcast won't be silent; the team says it will "pipe in sounds of the Green and Gold loyal, including the sounds of the beloved drums, vuvuzelas, and "Let's Go Oakland chants."

Listen closely and you'll also hear Hanks yelling amid the empty seats, "It's not a ballgame without a hot dog! Who wants a hot dog?" as hawks ballpark dogs, peanuts, sodas and programs.



You might say Hanks is overqualified for the job. Not only does he have experience as a voice actor, he also sold concessions at the Oakland Coliseum back when he was a teen.

Despite his undeniable skill, something tells me sales will still be pretty poor. Those cardboard cutout fans aren't notorious for their big appetites.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

The A's play the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m.
