Crews mop up load of tomatoes spilled across I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A tomato spill that blocked lanes Monday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville has been mopped up and most lanes reopened, the California Highway Patrol said.

All eastbound lanes reopened about 11:30 a.m., and as of 1 p.m., just one remaining lane in the westbound direction was still blocked, the CHP said.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m., when a a big-rig jackknifed near in a crash near the Davis Street on-ramp, spilling a load of tomatoes across lanes of traffic.

The wreck was triggered after the big-rig collided with another vehicle, lost control and hit the center divide. Four cars trying to drive through the spilled tomatoes skidded and crashed into each other.

There were some injuries, including broken bones, the CHP said. Three people were hospitalized.

