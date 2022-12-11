Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland

"Thank you, Oakland," the Hip-Hop artist wrote on Instagram.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A street in Oakland was dedicated to iconic Oakland Hip-Hop artist "Too $hort" on Saturday.

Mayor Libby Schaaf unveiled the sign "Too $hort Way" over one of the city's main streets, Foothill Boulevard.

A ceremony followed at the rapper's former high school Fremont High School in Oakland.

Mayor Schaaf declared Dec. 10, 2022 as "Too $hort Day."

He was recognized for his contributions and legacy in the city's community.

Other Hip-Hop icons, Ice Cube and Mistah Fab attended the event.

"I love you big bro, Too Short. Conmackulations on your own street sign. Well deserved," wrote Bay Area rap legend E-40 on Instagram after the unveilling.

"Too Short is not only the first rapper from Oakland but also the most successful having put out relevant music across 5 decades. A graduate of Fremont High School," wrote Oakland city councilmember Noel Gallo on Twitter, who was also at the event.

After the ceremony, Too $hort wrote on Instagram: "Thank you, Oakland."

This celebration comes during the 35th anniversary of Too $hort's debut studio album, Born to Mack.

