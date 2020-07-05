George Floyd

Tou Thao, former officer charged in George Floyd's death, posts $750K bond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records.

Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd's death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, ABC News has learned. All four officers on the scene of Floyd's death have been fired and face criminal charges.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 while being arrested. A white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving. Besides the charges against the officers, Floyd's death led to worldwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

EMBED More News Videos

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks on "Good Morning America" after the arrests of all four officers involved in George Floyd's death.



Thao is set to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Two other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, face the same charges as Thao. Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. He remains in police custody.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotaofficer chargedgeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
Northern CA councilman wants to remove 'police' from police department's name
Black Lives Matter: The Signs Behind the Windows
Richmond orders removal of Confederate statues on city land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Park Fire' burning east of Morgan Hill prompts evacuations
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
Contra Costa Co. firefighters respond to more than 50 fires in one hour, officials say
Show More
Gilroy hosts July 4th fireworks show with social distancing
East Bay families prep for smaller July 4th parties to comply with health orders
Protesters take to SJ, Oakland streets to stand in solidarity with BLM movement
No parties, parades or fireworks: July 4th in Bay Area
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
More TOP STORIES News