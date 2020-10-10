Toys stolen from San Francisco cafe by man disguised as worker to fix vandalized windows, owner says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco cafe that recently reopened was targeted by a vandal and a thief over the course of about a week.

The windows at Toy Boat by Jane on Clement Street were vandalized, and the owner said a man pretending to be a worker there to fix the windows, stole several toys displayed near the cafe's ceiling.

Amanda Michael said the man had a work vest and a ladder with him when he came in on Thursday, and told employees he was there to fix the window. He got on the ladder and put several toys in a box.

Employees were busy helping customers and didn't realize the man had left and took some robot and Godzilla figurines with him.

Michael posted about the theft on Instagram and said the neighborhood has been very supportive, and some have donated toys.


"It's definitely been a pretty rotten experience, you know, like it's a bummer to have that happen. But it's also inspirational to see how people rally behind you," said Michael.

Toy Boat has been on Clement Street for 38 years. The longtime owners decided to sell it this summer.

Michael, who owns several San Francisco bakeries, bought the business and reopened it in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotheftcrimevandalismcafesrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
Advocates call recent ICE arrests a political tactic ahead of election
Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area through Tuesday
$5K in grant money being offered to help small businesses in SJ, SF
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations
Show More
Jay-Z pay fees for those arrested in Wisconsin protests
What's difference between absentee, mail-in ballot?
2 Bay Area teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Report: 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery
Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus stimulus offer
More TOP STORIES News