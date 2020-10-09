Northern California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.
He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.
The flashy display in Tracy includes pumpkins, gravestones, and spiders.
In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.
Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.
He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
