SAN MATEO, Calif. -- All Northbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Mateo have reopened Friday morning following an overturned dump truck.Several lanes were blocked before Hillsdale Blvd before reopening around 5:15a.m.Four lanes were originally closed as gravel was reportedly all over the roadway.The incident happened around 2:39a.m.Traffic was seen backed up for two miles.There are no reported injuries.