This is the Honda Accord that was going the wrong way on highway 17 this morning in Campbell. The woman driving this car was killed. pic.twitter.com/2r4LCxlZe6 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 17, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died in a wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 17 before I-280 in Campbell.Police say a woman who was driving a Honda Accord was driving in the wrong direction of Hwy 17 when she crashed. She died in the accident.All lanes of the highway have reopened.