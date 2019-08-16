BART to close tracks between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lafayette BART station and some lanes of Highway 24 will be closed this weekend for much-needed track repairs. Riders are being warned of some significant delays.This is all so BART can do some upgrade work to replace 50-year-old track. BART says this new track will improve the BART riders' experience.Free buses will shuttle people between Walnut Creek and Orinda stations, but riders can expect delays of 40 minutes or more.Two lanes on eastbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette Station will also be closed so BART can position a 265-ton crane.This is the first of six weekends this will be happening in the next two months.