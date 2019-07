Richmond update: EB 580 at Cutting Blvd- all lanes back open following fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Residual delays unwinding quickly. pic.twitter.com/PHoUyWmJiK — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A woman was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported around 5:43 a.m. at Cutting Boulevard. All eastbound lanes were being diverted off the freeway at Harbor Way.All lanes were reopened after 8 a.m.