The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has released renderings of a possible design for a bicycle and pedestrian path on the Western Span of the Bay Bridge.There's already a path from Oakland to Yerba Buena Island, but the new one would allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel between Oakland and San Francisco.The proposed design features an alignment running along the north side of the Western Span, touching down at Essex Street in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.Planners estimate 10,000 people would use the path every day.However, there are challenges, as no source of funding has been identified.If a funding source is identified, construction could take up to ten years.