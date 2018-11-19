BAY BRIDGE

New renderings show proposed bike path for Bay Bridge's western span

EMBED </>More Videos

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has released renderings of a possible design for a bicycle and pedestrian path on the Western Span of the Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has released renderings of a possible design for a bicycle and pedestrian path on the Western Span of the Bay Bridge.

There's already a path from Oakland to Yerba Buena Island, but the new one would allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel between Oakland and San Francisco.

RELATED: Bay Bridge bike, pedestrian path now open every day

The proposed design features an alignment running along the north side of the Western Span, touching down at Essex Street in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

Planners estimate 10,000 people would use the path every day.

VIDEO: Bicyclist caught crossing Bay Bridge in lanes of traffic

However, there are challenges, as no source of funding has been identified.

If a funding source is identified, construction could take up to ten years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbicyclebike lanesbikespathbay bridgeconstructioncaltransbridgeSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY BRIDGE
New metering lights coming to Bay Bridge
Officials considering cutting cash lanes at state-owned bridges in Bay Area
Truck catches fire on eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
More bay bridge
TRAFFIC
Traffic safety in San Francisco
Just a few self driving cars on the road could improve traffic for everyone
Bay Fair BART station reopens, major delays persist
New metering lights coming to Bay Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Schools, tourist spots closed as Bay Area deals with Camp Fire smoke
East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Show More
Sister of man who died after being tased in Millbrae says video discredits official story
White House to fully restore press pass for CNN's Jim Acosta
Belmont police looking for SUV on video after woman found dead in roadway
Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
More News