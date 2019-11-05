building a better bay area

San Francisco moves forward with plan to put carpool, express lanes on Hwy 101, I-280

San Francisco's Transportation Authority Board has green-lit a $4 million study to look at putting carpool and express lanes on the US-101 and I-280 into the city. (KGO-TV)

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Transportation Authority Board has green-lit a $4 million study to look at putting carpool and express lanes on the US-101 and I-280 into the city.

San Mateo and Santa Clara counties already have lanes under construction.

San Francisco will be studying the equity issues around imposing tolls on the lanes, as well as how to reinvest the revenue into public transit.

Their goals:
  • Move people efficiently: We need to get more travelers to their destinations as quickly and reliably as possible in the existing freeway footprint

  • Increase trip reliability: More reliable travel times will help everyone, from parents picking up their children from school to commuters who need to get to work on time


  • Enhance travel choices: Better transit and incentives to carpool give commuters convenient new travel options

  • Contribute to a regional network: San Francisco's freeway management strategies will be coordinated with similar projects in San Mateo and across the region


The study is expected to be completed in 2020, with projected approval of such a project in five years.

