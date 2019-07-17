Traffic

San Francisco votes to make e-scooters pilot program permanent

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prepare to possibly see more e-scooters on San Francisco city streets. A vote went through to make the temporary pilot program permanent and the question is, will it also be expanding?

The city's Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors voted yesterday to make the temporary pilot program to test e-scooter rental fleets in San Francisco permanent.

The San Francisco Examiner says the program, which started last October, was largely successful. The pilot program only allowed two companies Skip and Scoot. This time around there could be many others but they'll be taking on stricter requirements.

With this vote, the SFMTA will be able to draw the map of where scooter companies can operate. Previously, companies drew their own maps which led to scooters being concentrated in wealthier downtown areas.
