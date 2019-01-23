TRAFFIC

Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in

Driving in California can be bad. Like... really bad. And a new survey proves that. (Shutterstock photo)

by Jobina Fortson
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
A new ranking shows California is almost the worst state to drive in.

California ranked 47th overall in the report.

We came in at 40 for highest auto maintenance costs, 42 for rush-hour traffic congestion, 47 for highest car theft rate, and 49 for highest average gas prices.

The Golden State did come in number 1 in one category -- the most car washes per capita.

WalletHub says researchers compared all 50 states across what they called 30 key indicators of a positive commute like road quality and safety. Oregon ranked #1 as the best state to drive in. It's interesting since it's surrounded by states that were at the bottom of the list.

See the WalletHub report here.
