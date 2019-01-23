Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in

A new ranking shows California is almost the worst state to drive in.California ranked 47th overall in the report.We came in at 40 for highest auto maintenance costs, 42 for rush-hour traffic congestion, 47 for highest car theft rate, and 49 for highest average gas prices.The Golden State did come in number 1 in one category -- the most car washes per capita.WalletHub says researchers compared all 50 states across what they called 30 key indicators of a positive commute like road quality and safety. Oregon ranked #1 as the best state to drive in. It's interesting since it's surrounded by states that were at the bottom of the list.