VTA begins field work for BART expansion in Silicon Valley

You may notice construction cones on the streets in San Jose.Crews are out working on the BART expansion on Santa Clara Street between Third and Market. That's where there will eventually be a new station.This minor construction is scheduled to last seven weeks. The VTA says it will help with the design phase of the project.The expansion through Silicon Valley will cost more than $5 billion.Crews will be boring into the ground on sidewalks, streets and parking spaces to survey the sites and collect data.The subway station itself should be done around 2026 and, with the benefit being so far away, there's been some mixed reviews from residents."It's going to affect a lot of residents here in San Jose, especially when they get off work. It's going to be congested... there are a lot of residents not happy about this," said Miguel Vasquez."I often visit family in the East Bay Area, and that's another terrible commute. So BART is an affordable and pretty quick way to get around. I'm very excited for a San Jose line," said Sally Virgilio.Major construction on this project will start in 2020.