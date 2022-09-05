Authorities investigating crash between train, car in Berkeley; both directions closed

Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a train and an unoccupied vehicle in Berkeley.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a train and an unoccupied vehicle on Monday in Berkeley.

Berkeley police say Gilman Street at the railroad tracks, west of 4th Street, is closed in both directions.

The crash between the train and and the unoccupied vehicle occurred just after midnight, and is being investigated by the Union Pacific Police Department.

Berkeley police say due to damage to the train engine and possible tracks, the area will remain closed.

The train is blocking tracks at several intersections between Virginia Street and Gilman Street and is closed in both directions.

It is expected to reopen later in the morning, and advises commuters to use alternative routes.

