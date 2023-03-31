LIST: Transgender Day of Visibility events happening in San Francisco

In response to the anti-LGBTQ-plus bills being introduced across the nation, San Francisco's transgender and drag queen communities are fighting back.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today, transgender and nonbinary people around the world will recognize International Transgender Day of Visibility. It is also a day for allies and advocates to show support.

Here are events happening in San Francisco:

Transgender Day of Visibility 2023 citywide celebration

The annual awareness day event is being held at the SOMArts Gallery, 934 Brannan Street from 5:45 p.m.-10:00 a.m.

The event will be "honoring community members and organizations who has worked, supported and provided allyship to better the lives of transgender people." They will also feature trans and gender non-conforming entertainers.

FORWARD: A Trans Day of Visibility Cabaret

A one-night-only cabaret is being held at OASIS nightclub at 298 11th St. Join them in "celebrating, uplifting, and centering Trans performers and their artistry."

Transgender Day of Visibility at the Exploratorium

On Saturday, you can celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility at the Exploratorium, which will "feature transgender individuals in STEAM fields, offer cultural and scientific context for transgender experiences, and celebrate the diversity of human expression with programs for all ages."

