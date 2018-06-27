Getting a look at the Lodge at the Presidio ahead of the grand opening! Pretty cool with lots of detail honoring former barracks. 4&6pm pic.twitter.com/Jc5QuvUSYw — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) June 27, 2018

Garland cutting at Lodge at the Presidio in San Francisco. More than half a million dollars in revenue already booked. pic.twitter.com/KpwonCg1fV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) June 27, 2018

A Ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for what is being billed as the closest hotel to the Golden Gate Bridge.The 42-room Lodge at the Presidio boasts spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay.It's the sister property to the Inn at The Presidio which has been sold out consistently at occupancy since it opened."Six years at over 90 percent every night," said Terry Haney, Managing Director of Presidio Lodging.The new hotel took a year to design and a year and a half in actual construction. The renovation pays tribute to the barracks that were once here from the art to the aesthetic details."This building was originally for enlisted men," said Haney.When the army left, the Presidio Trust was formed."With the edict that they would have 20 years to make it self-sustaining," said Haney.The Presidio Trust has done just that, from commercial and residential renters to restaurants and hospitality.The income generated goes right back into the park."All the programs that we do for the public, all the trails, the road maintenance," said Haney.Elements of the park are also at play at the hotel.The ambiance is aimed at bringing the outside in."Makes you feel like you're right in the woods," said Haney referring to a photo wall mural of the Presidio hanging behind two beds in oneof the rooms.Rooms range from $275 to $650 a night.The hotel already has more than half a million dollars in revenue booked.