42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in San Francisco

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for what is being billed as the closest hotel to the Golden Gate Bridge.

The 42-room Lodge at the Presidio boasts spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay.

It's the sister property to the Inn at The Presidio which has been sold out consistently at occupancy since it opened.

"Six years at over 90 percent every night," said Terry Haney, Managing Director of Presidio Lodging.

RELATED: Silicon Valley tech companies have become hot spots for tourism

The new hotel took a year to design and a year and a half in actual construction. The renovation pays tribute to the barracks that were once here from the art to the aesthetic details.

"This building was originally for enlisted men," said Haney.

When the army left, the Presidio Trust was formed.

"With the edict that they would have 20 years to make it self-sustaining," said Haney.

The Presidio Trust has done just that, from commercial and residential renters to restaurants and hospitality.

The income generated goes right back into the park.

"All the programs that we do for the public, all the trails, the road maintenance," said Haney.

RELATED: Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic

Elements of the park are also at play at the hotel.

The ambiance is aimed at bringing the outside in.

"Makes you feel like you're right in the woods," said Haney referring to a photo wall mural of the Presidio hanging behind two beds in one
of the rooms.

Rooms range from $275 to $650 a night.

The hotel already has more than half a million dollars in revenue booked.

For more information on the Presidio Lodge and other things offered by Presidio Lodging, visit this page.

For more on tourism and travel, visit this page.
