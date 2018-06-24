Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate friendship and fun at Pixar Pier!

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) --Celebrate friendship and fun at Pixar Pier!
This summer, immerse yourself in the colorfully creative world of Pixar at Disney California Adventure's Pixar Pier! Modeled after California's turn of the century boardwalk architecture, Pixar Pier breathes life into the iconic stories and characters that we hold dear. Explore whimsical attractions, themed entertainment, fanciful foods, and more!
New and Re-imagined attractions:
The Incredicoaster - Dip, swoop, and swirl your way through the super-thrilling Incredicoaster! Complete with all-new special effects, character moments, and a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino, this re-imagined coaster mixes scenes from the action-packed movie with exhilarating twists and turns.
Pixar Play Parade - Get ready for fantastical floats and dazzling dance numbers in this spirited display of Pixar movie characters!
Paint the Night Parade - Behold an incredible festival of lights that ignite the night with the biggest Pixar-powered parade in Disney California Adventure Park history!
For more information, visit www.disneyland.com
See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.