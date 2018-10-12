I-TEAM

Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?

The number of air traffic controllers is down sharply, and that's increasing stress and fatigue for an already difficult job. I-Team reporter Dan Noyes has a look at the labor shortage, effect on controllers and safety for the flying public tonight on ABC7.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With the holiday season right around the corner, anyone planning to take a flight will want to see a new I-Team report.

The number of air traffic controllers is down sharply, and that's increasing stress and fatigue for an already difficult job.

Fred Naujoks, an air traffic controller at San Francisco International Airport tells ABC7, "We can't continue to increase the amount of aircraft we're running through the system without also increasing the amount of controllers. and as I said we're at a you know 30-year low for the number of controllers we had, the rope is stretched as thin as it's going to go."

I-Team reporter Dan Noyes investigates the labor shortage, the effect on controllers, and safety for the flying public. Watch the special I-Team report tonight at 11 p.m. after the "20/20" special "Being Melania: The First Lady."

