over it

DRONEVIEW7: Sonoma County's recreation hot spot Russian River ready for summer crowds

By Tim Jue
GUERNEVILLE (KGO) -- For more 130 years, Sonoma County's Russian River resort area has been an oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation. It's easy to understand why after one peek from DRONEVIEW7.

The area coagulates the beauty of Northern California. Redwood groves line the banks of the famed waterway. Vineyards are interspersed between tiny towns that cater to legions of tourists passing through.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: Treasure Island offers unparalleled views

The river itself spans 110 miles. It lazily meanders from Mendocino County southward to the Pacific Ocean.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: Take a trip through rural Solano County on Western Railway Museum's Scenic Limited

The stretch of the Russian River that jogs through Sonoma County has evolved into a mecca for Bay Area residents looking for an easy escape away from the hustle and bustle of urban life, said Elise VanDyne, the executive director of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Centers.

"Everywhere you go there's something incredibly beautiful all with a unique local feel," she said.

According to the Chamber, the waterway was named after Ivan Aleksandrovich Kuskow of the Russian-American Company, who explored the river in the early 19th century.

Take a peek of the river from DRONEVIEW7 to see why the Russian River has been such a big draw for generations of Bay Area families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsonomaguernevillebeachestraveldroneview7wineover itsonoma countyweekend guide
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OVER IT
DRONEVIEW7: This Italian Castle is in Napa, Not Naples
DRONEVIEW7: Sweeping views from the East Bay's newest park
DRONEVIEW7: Sacred & scenic Oakland Temple a 'beacon' for the Bay
DRONEVIEW7: View from above Treasure Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News