DRONEVIEW7: Take a trip through rural Solano County on Western Railway Museum's Scenic Limited

RIO VISTA JUNCTION (KGO) -- The wet winter has turned the hills of Solano County green, and that has become the perfect backdrop for a yearly tradition at the Western Railway Museum in rural Solano County.
The museum is operating special "Scenic Limited" train trips three times a week, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, through April. The rides take visitors down its privately owned railroad tracks to see the luscious green hillsides and blooming wildflowers just south of Rio Vista Junction.
Visitors will hop on restored electric "Interurban" trains that once ran on the now-defunct Sacramento Northern line that connected Chico with the Bay Area. The cars date back to the early-20th Century, when electric trains dominated Northern California cities, according to museum curator Allan Fisher.
You can find out more about Western Railway Museum's Scenic Limited trains here.
Watch DRONEVIEW7 as it flies over one of the Scenic Limited's journeys through scenic Solano County.
