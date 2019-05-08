Yountville provides unique art and wine experiences for visitors

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Adventure awaits with numerous opportunities to explore the charming town of Yountville! The Yountville Wine Walk allows visitors to sip, stroll, and savor exclusive wines from all over the world at 19 different tasting rooms. On your journey you'll meet the farmer, winemaker, master sommelier, and more as you tour small production houses, large production wineries, and everything in between. Plus, you can also win some awesome prizes along the way!Did you know that Yountville has installed over 60 outdoor sculptures throughout the town? Walk amongst impressive art pieces on Yountville's Art Walk, and discover the story behind some of the most unique sculptures in the world. Take the guided tour or scan the QR code located on each sculpture's identification plaque to hear a description of the piece and learn about the artist who created it. If you like what you see, feel free to purchase as most of the art is for sale!