memorial day

Memorial Day weekend travel to be 2nd busiest in 20 years, AAA says

By Anser Hassan
Vikram Viswanath's SUV is filled with family. They are fueling up at a San Jose gas station, as they head out to Las Vegas for the Memorial Day weekend. He expects to spend a lot of money.

"A lot of gambling, casino fun, (and) hopefully making a lot more (money)," says Viswanath with a laugh.

They won't be alone. According to AAA, Vegas is one of the top 10 U.S. destinations this holiday weekend. Another top 10 city is San Francisco.

QUICK TIPS: What is a 'hacker fare' and how much money can it save you on air tickets?

AAA says consumer spending remains strong, with families spending much of their disposable income on travel. AAA expects this to be the second busiest travel weekend in almost 20 years.

Dale Frank has been driving for Uber and Lyft for the past few years. He is fueling up for a big Friday ahead of the long weekend, hoping for lots of airport runs as people head out of town.

"Yeah, today is a big day. I am going to try and get as many rides as I can!" says Frank.

AAA says most people will be taking road trips, which can be an expensive proposal for those living in the Bay Area. Local gas prices are among the highest in the nation at just over $4 per gallon.

However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bay Area gas prices have actually dropped from their peak in April.

But even with a drop in prices, some say they're staying home.

"Prices are way too high right now. I can't afford it. I spend enough just traveling back and forth to work. I work at new Warriors stadium in San Francisco and that takes a lot out of my pocket," says Jemell Hayes, who commutes from San Jose.

AAA says Saturday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. is when traffic will be at its worst on Bay Area roads. They predict traffic delays 1.5 times longer than the normal evening commute.

Before you head out, check drive times and traffic maps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsanta clarasan franciscosan mateosan rafaeloaklandbay areatravelgas pricestravel tipstrafficmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Download Waze to your mobile device
TSA agent shortage creates travel nightmare across US
New TSA program allows passengers to skip long lines
MEMORIAL DAY
Fans take to social media after controversial video plays at Fresno Grizzlies game
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
Bay Area group bringing awareness to veteran suicide
Guerneville is open and moving past flood on Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News