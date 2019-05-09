QUICK TIPS: What is a 'hacker fare' - and how much money can it save you on air tickets?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the sneaky new way to get the very best price on airline tickets? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!You've probably been told ever since you were a little kid that the cheapest air tickets are round trips from the same airline. Well, that advice no longer holds true.It turns out that new fares called "hacker fares" can offer you an 11 to 18 percent discount. A "hacker fare" is when you book a one-way trip withairline, and then a one way trip back fromairline. Many online travel agencies are actually posting the hacker fares now. You can always check out their deals, but you can look for your own, too. And if you take the time, you can find a better deal.