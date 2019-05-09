7 On Your Side

QUICK TIPS: What is a 'hacker fare' - and how much money can it save you on air tickets?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the sneaky new way to get the very best price on airline tickets? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

You've probably been told ever since you were a little kid that the cheapest air tickets are round trips from the same airline. Well, that advice no longer holds true.

It turns out that new fares called "hacker fares" can offer you an 11 to 18 percent discount. A "hacker fare" is when you book a one-way trip with one airline, and then a one way trip back from another airline. Many online travel agencies are actually posting the hacker fares now. You can always check out their deals, but you can look for your own, too. And if you take the time, you can find a better deal.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmoneyair traveltravelquick tipconsumer watchmoneysaver7 on your sidetravel tipsfinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIPS: What is umbrella insurance?
QUICK TIP: Direct dial for hotel deals
QUICK TIP: When investing becomes an addiction
QUICK TIP: Get a group discount on your next vacation
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News