QUICK TIP: A home run of a deal -- how to watch the SF Giants for free

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sporting events, including Giants games, can be very expensive. Is there a way to cut down on the cost? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick tip!At the Oracle, you can watch a baseball game for free in a space called the "Hole in the Wall Club." It was set up by the Giants a long time ago. It's right next to the Bay; you show up here and if there's room, you can watch the game for free.The stadium clears the room every three innings to give everybody a chance to watch, but if there's not many people around you can watch an entire game. Making it even better: they sell hot dogs here!So don't worry about the cost of a game: just show up.