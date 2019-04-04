QUICK TIP: The bundling trick that saves money on airfare

7 On Your Side

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How do you get a great airfare deal in a way you've never heard about before? Michael Finney has a 7 on Your Side Quick Tip that shows you how!

You may have heard to buy your tickets on Wednesday or buy them 45 days out. There's another sure way to get a deal while traveling.

When you buy your airline ticket, attach a hotel room to it. A lot of people don't know this, but when you combine the two, you'll often get a great deal.

However, some people don't want to get locked into the hotel that's paired with their airfare for the entire length of their trip. You don't have to do that. Look at the price of your airline ticket alone, and then look at the price of the airline ticket with only one night at the bundled hotel. Often you'll get a 30 to 40 percent reduction on the price -- and then you can book the hotel of your choice for the remainder of your trip. Give it a try and see what happens!

