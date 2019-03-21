7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How to save money on your car insurance

Looking for an easy way to save money on your car insurance? Turns out HOW you pay your bill can factor into how much you pay!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is there an easy way to save more than one hundred dollars a year on your auto insurance? Michael Finney has another Seven on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

A lot of people don't know it, but how you pay can mean as much as who you pay -- when it comes to getting a discount.

Here's how auto insurance works. You're billed every year, or maybe every six months. That might make you say, "Wait a second. I pay every month!" You might receive a bill in the mail every month, but you're often charged an extra fee when you break down your premiums into those monthly payments.

If you pull out your bill go and down the line, you might see a fee for monthly billing. It could be only five dollars to ten dollars, but that adds up to 120 dollars a year! All so you can pay a smaller amount every month rather than paying once or twice a year.

Get rid of that fee. If you're able to pay your insurance premiums in one lump sum, call your agent, tell them what you're up, to and you could save 100 bucks.

