QUICK TIP: When investing becomes an addiction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you an investor - or a gambler? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!With so many people in the Bay Area making so much money off the stock market, it's easy to want to get involved - but get involvedmuch. With all those IPOs - Initial Public Offerings - making so many people rich, people tend to get into the stock market... and want to get rich, too. But that can lead to an investing addiction, much like a gambling addiction. Some stats say as many as 15% of investors actually have an addiction. So ask yourself a couple of questions: have I ever hidden how much I invest from someone? Do I spend too much time online, thinking about and looking up investments? If the answer to those two questions is yes, think hard - you may have an investing problem.