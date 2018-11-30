National Geographic just put out its list of most exciting travel destinations in 2019, and this Bay Area city made the cut!Out of all the destinations Nat Geo looked at worldwide, Oakland was selected to be featured on their top 28 destinations for 2019.The editors praised what they call the "East Bay star" for its diverse culture and food scene.Oakland city officials say they're honored for the recognition.Three other U.S. cities made the list. They are Kansas City, Missouri, South Walton County, Florida, and the Bisti De-Na-Zin Wilderness in New Mexico.