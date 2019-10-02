Travel

Real ID deadline just one year away

The deadline to get a Real ID is now a year away and a lot of drivers are still struggling to meet the requirements.

The Department of Homeland Security says only 27 percent of Americans have been issued a Real ID.

A lot of people don't understand the purpose of the new federal ID that is supposed to be more secure.

A Real ID is a federally compliant identification card. That means you can use it to pass through airport security.

Our old California driver licenses don't meet the new standards. To get a Real ID you need to go to the DMV in person.

You need to bring proof of identity, like a birth certificate or passport, proof of your social security number, and two documents confirming your address.
