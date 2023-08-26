Sources tell ABC7 News I-Team that a group of Silicon Valley investors plan to build a new city around Travis Air Force Base.

Silicon Valley investors behind land purchase near Travis AFB want to build new city, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another new development into the mysterious, nearly billion-dollar land acquisition in Solano County encroaching on Travis Air Force Base.

The ABC7 News I-Team has confirmed the investment firm Flannery Associates behind the purchases has hired a political consulting group out of Sacramento. A representative of Acosta Consulting has contacted Congressman Mike Thompson and Congressman John Garamendi to schedule a meeting next week to discuss the firm's "general plans."

RELATED: 'Mystery company' buys $800M worth of land near Travis AFB, raising concerns about national security

This is the first time a representative of the firm has reached out to meet with congressional leaders since the purchases started in 2018 - leading to a federal investigation after concerns were raised over national security.

The I-Team was the first to report that Flannery had acquired all available land around Travis. This followed a survey that was reportedly sent out to residents this week discussing plans to build a city in the eastern part of the county.

A source familiar with the matter has confirmed to the I-Team, that billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz had the idea to "invest in the creation of a new city" where land was cheap and could generate thousands of jobs. A source close to the network of investors told the I-Team, that the Flannery is backed by the heavyweights of Silicon Valley. Along with Moritz, that list includes wealthy venture capitalists and investors including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Patrick and John Collison, the sibling co-founders of Stripe.

The I-Team has confirmed both Congressman Thompson and Congressman Garamendi are scheduled to meet with representatives of Flannery early next week.

Brian Brokaw, a representative for the investor group, released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"We care deeply about the future of Solano County and California and believe their best days are ahead. We are proud to partner on a project that aims to deliver access to good-paying jobs, affordable housing, clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, open space, and a healthy environment to residents of Solano County. We are excited to start working with residents and elected officials, as well as with Travis Air Force Base, on making that happen. That conversation starts next week, and we look forward to sharing more then," said Brian Brokaw, on behalf of Flannery."

EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious firm purchases more land near Travis AFB, communication facility: officials

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live