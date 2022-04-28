Politics

1st look at Trevor Reed after he landed overnight in San Antonio

1st look at Trevor Reed after he landed overnight in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, his mother tweeted early Thursday morning.

"It's been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor is back in the USA," Paula Reed said on Twitter. Photographs tweeted from the account of Rep. August Pfluger, a Texas Republican, also showed him standing next to Reed.

His destination was not immediately clear. Reed's parents live in Granbury, Texas, near Dallas.

Reed was swapped in Turkey on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy case.

"I think it's going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him," Reed's father, Joey, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Marine from Texas Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.

He was later sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release; his family asserted his innocence and expressed concerns about his deteriorating health - which included coughing up blood and a hunger strike.

Two Americans remain in Russian custody. Paul Whelan, another former Marine, and Houston native and WNBA star Britney Griner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
