Tropical Storm Rene forms in Atlantic hours after Tropical Storm Paulette

We now have Tropical Storm Rene. It's forecast to become a hurricane later this week. pic.twitter.com/GTb7ZGOWUJ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 7, 2020

Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Paulette. It's forecast to stay a tropical storm through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y9kgI2p4DK — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 7, 2020

Low pressure south of Bermuda has a low chance of development, but it will send more moisture our way late week. pic.twitter.com/n5xGXJNkDO — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 7, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic Ocean hours after Tropical Storm Paulette formed. Rene is expected to become a hurricane later this week.Tropical Depression 18 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Rene Monday afternoon, becoming the earliest "R" named storm on record.Rene will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands tonight into Tuesday. Rene may strengthen over warm ocean waters and become a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday, then curve northward.It will most likely remain far away from the United States.As of NHC's 5 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Rene has 40 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph and is moving west-north-west at 12 mph.Earlier Monday, Tropical Depression 17 became Tropical Storm Paulette, the earliest "P" named storm in recorded history.Paulette is expected to remain a tropical storm as it slowly drifts to the northwest over the next 5 days. Paulette may slightly strengthen before curving to the north, likely staying away from the United States.As of NHC's 5 p.m. update, Paulette is 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with 40 mph winds and moving northwest at 3 mph.A broad area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda is also of interest.While it does have a low chance for development over the next 5 days, it may become better organized in an area of warm ocean waters and light wind shear.If it forms, we'll see increased moisture in the form of showers and storms for the middle and end of the week.Having this many systems developing at once is not unusual for this time of year. The middle of September is the peak of the hurricane season.Yet, this hurricane season has been more active than usual. It is on pace to have the most named storms ever, breaking the record set in 2005. The following tropical storms all set records as the earliest of their respective first letters to ever form: Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, and Omar.