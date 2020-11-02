VIDEO: Caravan of Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally

The Marin City crowd had gathered in the Gateway Shopping Center around 11 a.m., when a Facebook Live shows the caravan of flag-flying Trump supporters rolling in. What followed were reports of verbal arguments, fights, paintball shots being fired, and eggs thrown back at the trucks, according to our Marin-Independent Journal media partners. Other Marin City residents described racial epithets being yelled by those in the caravan of Trump supporters.
RELATED: Tensions rise after free speech rally turns violent in San Francisco
Marin City's clash of political preference followed just days after a viral confrontation on a Texas highway, when a separate flag-flying convoy of Trump supporters was seen on video surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus on the highway.
Police have not issued any arrests from the Marin City incident.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
- California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
- 3 likely scenarios showing when we'll know the winner of the presidential election
- Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California
- What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
- Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
- Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
- Here's a deeper look at 3 of the most contentious California ballot propositions
- How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide
- New website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted
- Bay Area sports arenas to convert into voting centers, ballot drop off locations
- What is Prop. 14? California voters will be asked to continue funding stem cell research
- What is Prop 15? Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
- What is Prop. 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California
- What is Prop. 17? Voters asked to restore right to vote for parolees after completion of prison term
- What is California Prop. 18? Measure would let some 17-year-olds vote
- What is Prop.19? Measure would change several facets of property tax rules in California
- What is Prop. 20? Measure would allow prosecutors to reclassify some misdemeanor crimes as felonies
- What is Prop 21? Initiative would allow cities to enact more rent control
- What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors
- What is Prop. 23? Measure would impact dialysis clinics, patients
- What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections
- What is Prop 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system