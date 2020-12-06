iteam

Trump supporter in Santa suit uses knife to defend himself from Antifa members at Sacramento rally

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- After weekly rallies at the state capitol by Trump supporters and the Proud Boys that often turned violent, counter protesters responded in a major way on Saturday.

More than a hundred members of various anti-fascist groups from around Northern California outnumbered Trump supporters who were calling for a recount of the presidential election.

Police were successful keeping the groups apart for most of the day.

But the I-Team's Dan Noyes took this video of a Trump supporter in a Santa suit who drew a large knife and pepper spray, trying to defend himself.

Another Trump supporter appeared to be knocked unconscious by assailants in black. Members of the anti-fascist crowd also vandalized more than a dozen of the Trump supporters' cars and trucks -- slashing tires, breaking windows, and filling the passenger compartment with pepper spray.
