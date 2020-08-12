2020 presidential election

Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female vice president

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done."
WASHINTON -- President Donald Trump criticized his Democratic rival's vice presidential selection process, saying Tuesday that some men are "insulted" by Joe Biden's decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," indicating that Biden "roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people."

Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting a Black woman for a major party's presidential ticket for the first time in history. It's a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on the ticket.

Former Vice President Joe Biden named his former campaign trail rival, Sen. Kamala Harris, as his running mate.



Of Biden's vow to choose a woman, Trump said, "Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it's fine."

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said Trump is "easily threatened."

"And because of his insulting negligence and erratic, failed leadership, over 5 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, over 160,000 died, and tens of millions remain jobless," Bates said in a statement.
