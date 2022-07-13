Residents confront officials after investigation finds social services 'failed' 13 Turpin siblings

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11243067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In 2018, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin had only been outside a few times in her life. Thinking of her siblings chained back at the house, she dialed 911 on an old cell phone her parents didn't know about.