Is Twitter down? Massive outage reported on social media site

SAN FRANCISCO -- The social media website Twitter appears to be affected by a massive outage Thursday morning.
The website downdetector.com reported a massive spike in outages starting at around 8 a.m. Eastern Time.
The video in this story is from a previous report
So far, no details have been reported on the cause of the outage.
