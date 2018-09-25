WILDFIRE

Two arrested for suspected felony arson after series ofEast Bay fires

William Priest is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAMON, Calif. --
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of felony arson in connection with a series of four vegetation fires that burned at least 17 acres and injured two firefighters over the last month, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and East Bay Regional Park District police.

The most recent incidents were during a period of high fire danger on Sunday in San Ramon and Monday in Las Trampas Regional Wilderness. The first fire burned 7 acres and injured one firefighter. The second fire burned 6 acres near that same location.

RELATED: Vegetation fire in San Ramon prompts evacuations

Investigators working with the San Ramon Police Department identified 39-year-old William Priest at his home Monday evening. He's been booked into county jail on $75,000 bail.

Another suspect who has not been identified was arrested in two previous arson wildfires, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

RELATED: Ready for wildfire app brings fire prep to your smartphone

A two-alarm fire burned 4 acres and threatened homes in Danville on Aug. 28. One firefighter was injured, and Danville police arrested a suspect on suspicion of recklessly starting that fire. Two weeks later, that suspect was arrested a second time for starting a fire in the Blackhawk area on Sept. 16.
For more information and fire safety tips, visit this page.
