Society

San Jose teen artist Tyler Gordon talks about new best-selling book, gets surprise from rapper E-40

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SJ teen prodigy artist Tyler Gordon debuts new book

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a teen artist who is known for his paintings of celebrities is days away from releasing his first book.

ABC7 news reporter Luz Pena met with Tyler Gordon, who even on a Sunday was painting his latest masterpiece.

Tyler Gordon's welcomed us to his San Jose home where almost every wall space is covered with his paintings. This is what he calls his happy place.

RELATED: Bay Area teen paints portrait of President-elect Joe Biden after Harris painting goes viral

Luz Pena: "Which one is your latest?"

Tyler Gordon: "This one right here I just painted it. It's of E-40."

Tyler's passion for painting started five years ago when he said God spoke to him.

"He said 'mom God is in my room' and I was like, 'don't go to the light. Just go back to bed.' He was like 'no mom he said I'm going to be a painter and I'm going to change the world,'" said Nicole Kindle, Tyler Gordon's mom.

At 15 years old, Tyler has had his paintings featured at multiple galleries including the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

He's had one of his portraits on the cover of Time's Magazine, got a personal call from Vice President Kamala Harris praising his work, and just on Friday he was painting in front of thousands of people in Detroit.

RELATED: VP-elect Kamala Harris calls Bay Area teen who painted her portrait
EMBED More News Videos

VP-elect Kamala Harris surprised 14-year-old Tyler Gordon with a phone call after he tweeted a timelapse video of him painting her portrait.



Now he is holding his latest achievement, his first book titled "We Can: Portraits of Power."



"It's number 1 on Amazon and it's not even out yet. It really amazes me," said Gordon.

Tyler is partially deaf and has a stutter. Every page in his book features an icon in politics, arts, sports and entertainment, people who inspired him.

"Everybody in this book had struggles and they overcame those struggles. They were kids just like us and they kept following their passion," said Gordon.

As he gears up for his book tour he still has many dreams to accomplish including, "I actually promised my mom I would buy her a house next year. That is going to be a big day for me," said Gordon.

Luz Pena: "How many paintings do you need to sell to buy her a house?"

Tyler Gordon: "I don't know, but I will get there."

RELATED: Young Bay Area artist gifts artwork to J. Lo, A-Rod after concert

To help him with that, remember that E-40 painting he did? I had an idea.

We FaceTimed E-40.

Luz Pena: "Hey E-40. Let me introduce you to Tyler. This is Tyler."

E-40: "We remember you bro. We've seen you on TV on the news. You've got a lot of talent."

Tyler Gordon: "I actually want to give you this painting."

E-40: "Hey I want to buy that picture. Hey set it up so I can buy that picture."

Tyler Gordon: "Okay, Definitely."

And just like that Tyler is one painting closer to buying his mom a house with more wall space for his painting as he inspires other kid's one art piece at a time.

Tyler's book comes out September 28.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseartcelebritybooksteenpainting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News