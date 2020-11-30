Education

UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties', University of California says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The University of California is extending the deadline for UC applications after "technical difficulties" the night before the Nov. 30 due date.

University of California undergraduate admissions first tweeted they were experiencing site outages around 5:45 p.m. and expressed they were investigating the issue.

The new deadline for the UC application will be extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, Dec. 4, officials announced shortly after.


The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to suspend the use of SAT and ACT scores for students applying for admission as freshmen to its nine campuses, which include UCLA and UC Irvine, until fall 2024.



"However, we do encourage applications to be submitted as soon as possible! If you can, please don't wait to apply until the new deadline date," officials added.



The outage left many college applicants worried when the site said " the system is temporarily offline" and they couldn't upload their applications.
