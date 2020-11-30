UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties', University of California says

University of California undergraduate admissions first tweeted they were experiencing site outages around 5:45 p.m. and expressed they were investigating the issue.
The new deadline for the UC application will be extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, Dec. 4, officials announced shortly after.
"However, we do encourage applications to be submitted as soon as possible! If you can, please don't wait to apply until the new deadline date," officials added.
The outage left many college applicants worried when the site said " the system is temporarily offline" and they couldn't upload their applications.
