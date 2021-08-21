UC Berkeley

Here's how UC Berkeley will help prevent COVID-19 transmissions in dorms this fall

Tens of thousands of students at UC Berkeley are moving into their dorms to begin a new school year.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

How UC Berkeley will help prevent COVID-19 transmissions in dorms

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- This week, tens of thousands students at UC Berkeley students are moving into their dorms to begin a new school year, which will be mostly in-person learning after being virtual last year.

Young people are not immune to COVID-19, in fact, their case numbers are going up with the Delta variant. UC Berkeley's Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Engagement, Samuel Santos Junior, joined ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on Getting Answers on Friday to share the university's COVID protocol.

UC Berkeley has a vaccine mandate for employees and students, but like others, allows some religious and medical exemptions.

Santos says the university is over 90% fully vaccinated.

WATCH: Town hall on safe solutions for schools, students amid COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Kids, COVID and education. We spoke with experts from the medical field, mental health and education on safe solutions for returning to school to get your biggest back-to-school questions answered.



To ensure safety, UC Berkeley requires that students make an appointment and complete their COVID testing at the student health center before they can move into their dorm. Students who are not fully vaccinated by the time of move-in will have to sequester in their room for apartment for seven days, even if they have a negative test result on move-in day.

Inside lecture halls or residence halls, masks must be worn in common areas, except when it's impractical, such as while brushing their teeth or eating. Students do not have to wear their inside their own room.

As for lectures, courses with more than 200 students will be held virtually this year, but most courses and sections are in person, unlike last year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Watch "Getting Answers" every weekday at 3p.m. on ABC7, online, app and connected TV apps

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleycollege studentscoronavirus californiacoronavirusuc berkeleycollegestudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UC BERKELEY
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
3 Cal Berkeley dropouts take Nobel Prize findings to next level
Poll finds racial disparities in CA businesses amid pandemic
Remembering work of muralist Diego Rivera on Mexico's Independence Day
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News