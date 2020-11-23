building a better bay area

UC Santa Cruz graduate awarded Rhodes Scholarship in most diverse recipient pool in history

By and Mike Sterling
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time, a University of California, Santa Cruz graduate has been selected as a Rhodes Scholar.

She and 31 other Americans were chosen virtually this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic - but that didn't lessen Garima Desai's enthusiasm.

"When they announced it, my name. It's like I almost dreamed it. It was really a dream come true. And after we talked a little bit, I turned off my computer. I opened my door and screamed to my parents, I'm a Rhodes Scholar, I won!" Desai beamed.

RELATED: Why experts say college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately

Desai told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim she'll study economics and the environment with her Oxford scholarship and is already thinking about how she'll be able to use it to help Build a Better Bay Area.

"I do respect that right now, people don't feel comfortable going on transit. But we need to think long term. We may not want to bus and train now but we're going to need it in the future - with the human population increasing how are we going to move all these people. And these are questions that are going to be prevalent after the pandemic."

Garima is from Fremont and is currently a transportation planer with the city of Oakland. The 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholars selected this year are among the most diverse ever and Garima is thrilled to represent as an Asian American woman.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsanta cruzfremonteducationbuilding a better bay areascholarshipschoolrhodes scholarstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
1st night of CA curfew brings few issues for Bay Area police
Curfew for most CA counties begins Saturday night
Rally held for CA family accused of 'acting Black' by neighbor
Alonzo King's LINES ballet to hold virtual financial relief event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
COVID-19 updates: 3M passed through TSA checkpoints over weekend
1st night of CA curfew brings few issues for Bay Area police
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Crowds gather at SoCal beach to protest statewide curfew
Show More
Berkeley apt. fire still active, officials say
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Need an alternative to turkey? Try this plant-based option
2020 American Music Awards red carpet: PHOTOS
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
More TOP STORIES News