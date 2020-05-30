Coronavirus

WATCH: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals president discusses summer camps, child care amid COVID-19

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco summer camps and child care are set to resume operation next month under the city's guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and on Friday, ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke to the president of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals about the risk reopening may present to kids.

Though Dr. Michael Anderson said he's an optimist, he said parents need to be safe in terms of children and COVID-19.

When it comes to sending a child to summer camp, Anderson said families should consider three things - what municipality they are in and what local leaders are saying, what health and safety protocol a camp is putting in place and reestablishing a relationship with their child's pediatrician.

Anderson said families should also take grandparents and more vulnerable populations into account when sending children to camp.

When sending a child to a camp among other children, they then return to a household with other, possibly at-risk, family members.

Child care can resume in San Francisco on June 1. Summer camps are permitted to open beginning June 15.

Anderson also discussed MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare condition being linked to COVID-19.

The syndrome first appeared in the United Kingdom and Italy, Anderson said.

He said the condition is very rare and that a "great majority" of kids respond well to therapy and recover.

RELATED: New global health warning about, MIS-C, rare inflammatory syndrome in children

The syndrome was first linked to Kawasaki Disease, but because of new distinctions, it is now separate.

MIS-C generally affects older children, whereas Kawasaki Disease is oftentimes seen in toddlers, ABC7 reported.

Despite concern in the pediatric community, Anderson reiterated the condition is very rare.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Anderson above.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth careucsf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area baby believed to be 1st to contract both Kawasaki Disease and COVID-19
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
New global health warning about, MIS-C, rare inflammatory syndrome in children
CORONAVIRUS
Sheriff clarifies decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Some tips for having a wedding in the age of coronavirus
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 1,824 new cases, 50 new deaths
Healthcare 'superheroes' share their COVID-19 stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd protesters, SJ police clash after Hwy 101 shut down
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Kaepernick funding legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis
Working from home? Your boss can track what you're doing.
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
More TOP STORIES News