WATCH: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals president discusses summer camps, child care amid COVID-19

Though Dr. Michael Anderson said he's an optimist, he said parents need to be safe in terms of children and COVID-19.
When it comes to sending a child to summer camp, Anderson said families should consider three things - what municipality they are in and what local leaders are saying, what health and safety protocol a camp is putting in place and reestablishing a relationship with their child's pediatrician.
Anderson said families should also take grandparents and more vulnerable populations into account when sending children to camp.
When sending a child to a camp among other children, they then return to a household with other, possibly at-risk, family members.
Child care can resume in San Francisco on June 1. Summer camps are permitted to open beginning June 15.
Anderson also discussed MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare condition being linked to COVID-19.
The syndrome first appeared in the United Kingdom and Italy, Anderson said.
He said the condition is very rare and that a "great majority" of kids respond well to therapy and recover.
RELATED: New global health warning about, MIS-C, rare inflammatory syndrome in children
The syndrome was first linked to Kawasaki Disease, but because of new distinctions, it is now separate.
MIS-C generally affects older children, whereas Kawasaki Disease is oftentimes seen in toddlers, ABC7 reported.
Despite concern in the pediatric community, Anderson reiterated the condition is very rare.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Anderson above.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
